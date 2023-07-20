Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $6.70. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 185,391 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a P/E ratio of 160.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,675,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,645 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

