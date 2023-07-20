Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

