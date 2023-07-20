Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.