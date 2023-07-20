Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 159,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,548. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $544 million, a PE ratio of -122.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,090.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Further Reading

