Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 159,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,548. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $544 million, a PE ratio of -122.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.