Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.