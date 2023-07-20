Global Ports (LON:GPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $210.18

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210.18 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.69), with a volume of 43464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Global Ports Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £131.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,904.97.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

Featured Stories

