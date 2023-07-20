Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 1,388,716 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

