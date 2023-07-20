Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gold Resource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $15,972,000,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Gold Resource by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gold Resource from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

