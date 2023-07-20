Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 427,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 53,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,784. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

