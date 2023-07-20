Goldplat (LON:GDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 125022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Goldplat Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.50 million, a P/E ratio of 372.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

