Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,820.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,820 ($63.02) and last traded at GBX 4,690 ($61.32), with a volume of 2173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,555 ($59.56).

Goodwin Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,416.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,946.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2,222.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goodwin news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,615 ($60.34), for a total transaction of £158,340.65 ($207,035.37). Insiders own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Featured Articles

