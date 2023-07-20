Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $66.78 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.69, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,960,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $1,429,645.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,450 shares of company stock worth $10,608,401. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

