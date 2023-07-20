Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.25.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$77.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.29 and a one year high of C$88.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -64.26%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

