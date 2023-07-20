Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,616,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 478,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,578. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

