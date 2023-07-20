Graypoint LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,557. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

