Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,628 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $120.20. 723,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,535. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

