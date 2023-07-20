Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.02. 389,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

