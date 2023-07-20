Graypoint LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,388,000 after buying an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.83.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.55. 59,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $486.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

