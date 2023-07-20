Graypoint LLC Sells 8,558 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.22. 940,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,049. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $420.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.