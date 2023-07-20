Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,946. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

