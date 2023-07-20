Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 383,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 356,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Great Southern Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.32.

About Great Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper-gold projects in Chile. It holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.