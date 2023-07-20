Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given a C$39.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) received a C$39.00 target price from investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of GWO stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.74. 148,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,117. The firm has a market cap of C$37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.80.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6413858 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Corporate insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

