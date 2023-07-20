Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

GPRE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 454,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

