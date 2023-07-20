Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Greenidge Generation by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130,005 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 2.1 %

GREE stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.44. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.60). Greenidge Generation had a negative return on equity of 246.82% and a negative net margin of 303.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million.

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.