Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

