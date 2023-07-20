H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.51

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 10436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.44.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

