Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.9 %

Halliburton stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $457,245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,384,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $408,617,000 after buying an additional 384,016 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

