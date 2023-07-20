Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,692 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,547,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,612 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 34,377,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,197,000 after buying an additional 6,300,207 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 661,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,910,000 after buying an additional 24,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

