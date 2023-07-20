Head to Head Review: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) vs. Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Heska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -96.04% -70.51% Heska -7.86% 0.94% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Beyond Air and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Air and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heska 0 2 2 0 2.50

Beyond Air currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.37%. Heska has a consensus price target of $137.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Heska.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Heska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 148.55 -$55.82 million ($1.87) -2.18 Heska $257.31 million 5.09 -$19.89 million ($1.93) -62.17

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Heska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers. It also provides HeskaView Telecytology that provides in-clinic automated microscopic slide scanning and computing equipment; IV infusion pumps; digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products; ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; point-of-care products to detect antigens and antibodies associated with infectious and parasitic diseases of animals; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels and therapy shots or drops. In addition, the company provides a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products to other animal health companies; turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging; and validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

