Head-To-Head Survey: Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) vs. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alsea and El Pollo Loco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alsea N/A N/A N/A $1.06 3.21 El Pollo Loco $469.96 million 0.78 $20.80 million $0.65 15.58

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than Alsea. Alsea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo Loco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alsea 0 1 0 0 2.00 El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alsea and El Pollo Loco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alsea and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alsea N/A N/A N/A El Pollo Loco 4.98% 7.73% 3.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Alsea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Alsea on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alsea

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I. Fridays, Vips Europe, Vips Smart, Ole Mole, and Clay Hear brands. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

