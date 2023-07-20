Head-To-Head Survey: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & Bantec (OTCMKTS:BANT)

Bantec (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bantec and Innovative Solutions and Support’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bantec alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bantec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $27.74 million 4.90 $5.52 million $0.29 26.86

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Bantec.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bantec 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bantec and Innovative Solutions and Support, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innovative Solutions and Support has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.21%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Solutions and Support is more favorable than Bantec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bantec and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bantec N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 17.75% 15.83% 14.19%

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Bantec on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bantec

(Get Free Report)

Bantec, Inc. operates as a product and service company in the United States and internationally. The company provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers. It also sells disinfecting products and equipment through its website to facility owners in hospitals, universities, manufacturers, and building owners; and supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers. The company also provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services to the United States department of defense and defense logistics agency. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.