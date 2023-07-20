Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.1 %

STLD stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

