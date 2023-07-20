Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0564

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $127.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,932 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,933.141403 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05865159 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $201,066,269.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

