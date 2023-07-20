Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 6,450 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

