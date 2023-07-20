Hermez Network One Day Volume Reaches $13,435.54 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $176.16 million and $13,435.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00016195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,739.92 or 0.99890874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83530908 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,678.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.