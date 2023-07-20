Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells $283,920.00 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 499,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $2,660,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

