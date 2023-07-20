Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
NYSE HMC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.91. 565,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Honda Motor
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.