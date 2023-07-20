Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

HON stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.99. The company had a trading volume of 438,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,319. The firm has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

