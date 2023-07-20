Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

