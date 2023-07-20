Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 226,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.