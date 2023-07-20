HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

