HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.30

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 243.30 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 193.20 ($2.53). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 199.80 ($2.61), with a volume of 13,303 shares traded.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.82 and a beta of 0.88.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

