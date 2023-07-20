Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.90

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.90 and traded as low as C$37.29. Hydro One shares last traded at C$37.71, with a volume of 628,664 shares traded.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.64. The firm has a market cap of C$22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.74977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

