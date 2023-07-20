IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,790 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after buying an additional 239,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

