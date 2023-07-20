Ieq Capital LLC Buys 17,999 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

