Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA opened at $292.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.