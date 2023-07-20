Ieq Capital LLC Sells 257 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after acquiring an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $205.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

