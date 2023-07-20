Ieq Capital LLC Sells 27,703 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,703 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

INTC opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

