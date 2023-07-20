Ieq Capital LLC Sells 332 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Doximity by 3,126.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 988,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,577,000 after acquiring an additional 958,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Doximity by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after acquiring an additional 885,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

