Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 753,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,246. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $179,668. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.