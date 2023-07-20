ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,250,591 shares.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £7.90 million, a PE ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
